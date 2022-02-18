Photo Story: Italian students protest after teenagers die while on training internships

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Students protest in Milan, Italy, 18 February 2022. Students took to the streets in around 40 Italian cities to protest after two teenagers died in two separate incidents while on training internships.

In Turin tensions ran high as a group of students tried to get into the local HQ of industrial employers group Confindustria, and were pushed back by police with some batons being wielded.

The students are protesting the deaths at Udine of 18-year-old work experience student Lorenzo Parelli and that in Marche of 16-year-old Giuseppe Lenoci.

Via EPA-EFE/Mourad Balti Touati