A view of ‘Via dei Fori Imperiali’ road as Italian Air Forces aerobatic demonstration team, the Frecce Tricolori leaves multi-colored vapor trails as they fly over the Altare della Patria national monument (Altar of the Fatherland) on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica) in Rome, Italy, 02 June 2023.

The anniversary marks the founding of the Italian Republic in 1946.

Via EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

