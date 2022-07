Reading Time: < 1 minute

View of almost dried up Italian longest river Po near the Bondeno bridge, which joins Veneto and Emilia Romagna regions, in Ficarolo Italy.

Northern Italy has been struggling with a drought that began in winter, following spring rains insufficient enough to fill the gap, and an early summer with the hottest month of May recorded in 19 years.

Via EPA-EFE/RICCARDO DALLE LUCHE