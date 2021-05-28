Gaza, Photo Story

Photo Story – Izz ad-Din al-Qassam fighters parade in Southern Gaza strip

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam brigade fighters, the military wing of Hamas, parade to commemorate the al-Qassam fighters who were killed during the recent conflict in Gaza City, 27 May 2021 (issued 28 May 2021). After eleven days of fighting a ceasefire came into effect on 21 May between Israel and militants in the Gaza strip under an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional ceasefire.

VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER