Izz ad-Din al-Qassam brigade fighters, the military wing of Hamas, parade to commemorate the al-Qassam fighters who were killed during the recent conflict in Gaza City, 27 May 2021 (issued 28 May 2021). After eleven days of fighting a ceasefire came into effect on 21 May between Israel and militants in the Gaza strip under an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional ceasefire.
Photo Story – Izz ad-Din al-Qassam fighters parade in Southern Gaza strip
