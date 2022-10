Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indian police personnel take part during Ceremony to mark the Police Commemoration Day at the Police Training Centre in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 21 October 2022.

The annual Police Commemoration Day is observed on 21 October to remember and pay respect to policemen and security personnel killed across India.

Via EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

