Indian college girls with their faces painted in blue and red and dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali pose for photographs during the Janamashtami festival celebrations at Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) college in Mumbai, India, 04 September 2023.

Every year the college students celebrate the festival by dressing up as one of the many Hindu goddesses. ‘Janamashtmi’ is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Via EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

