An assistant touches up the lip gloss on singer and actress Jennifer Lopez as she poses on the steps to the House of Representatives with the US Capitol dome behind her for her personal photographer as she leaves the US Capitol building following an inauguration ceremony rehearsal in Washington, DC, USA,

Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga will be performing at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on 20 January.

Singer and actress Lady Gaga thanks a group fo Maryland National Guard soldiers as she leaves the US Capitol building following an inauguration ceremony rehearsal in Washington, DC, USA.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez stops to take a selfie with a group fo Maryland National Guard soldiers as she leaves the US Capitol building following an inauguration ceremony rehearsal in Washington, DC, USA.

Singer and actress Lady Gaga leaves the US Capitol building with her boyfriend Michael Polansky following an inauguration ceremony rehearsal in Washington, DC, USA.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez poses on the steps to the House of Representatives with the US Capitol dome behind her for her personal photographer as she leaves the US Capitol building following an inauguration ceremony rehearsal in Washington, DC, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM

