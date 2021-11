Reading Time: < 1 minute

A gallery worker poses with a selection of decorative animals by Karl Faberge from the Harry Woolf collection at Christies in London, Britain, 25 November 2021. A variety of Russian artworks including works by Karl Faberge from the Harry Woolf collection will go on sales at Christies in London on 29 November 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL