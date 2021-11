Reading Time: < 1 minute

People walk at Medieval Kaunas Castle, Lithuania. The Lithuanian city Kaunas will be the European Capital of Culture for 2022.

The grand opening of ‘Kaunas 2022’ is scheduled for 22 January 2022. There will be around 40 festivals, more than 60 exhibitions, more than 250 stage events, and concerts occurring in Kaunas and Kaunas District in 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS