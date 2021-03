Reading Time: < 1 minute

Locals take a bath near a wall graffiti of Left party and Trinamool Congress party, ahead of assembly election in Kolkata, India, 18 March 2021. The 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 8 phases between 27 March to 29 April 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

