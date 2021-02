Pfizer says it could directly deliver COVID-19 vaccine to points of vaccination in South Africa JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said it could deliver its COVID-19 vaccine, which requi...

Crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had engine thrust imbalance – preliminary report JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed last month killing 62 people had a...

South Africa says selling AstraZeneca doses is an option JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday that...

‘This was your favourite programme’: private Polish media go off air to protest tax WARSAW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Many private media outlets went off the air in Poland on Wednesday, runn...

China gave 40.52 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to key groups as of Feb 9 BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China has administered 40.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for key...

Myanmar protests resume, West condemns security response Feb 10 (Reuters) - Protests spread across Myanmar on Wednesday after the most violent day in demons...

S.Korea to approve AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine, including for elderly SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Korea on Wednesday said it would grant its first approval for a cor...

Not yet clear whether Britons can take holidays this year – minister LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant Shapps said he couldn't say whether peo...

Majority of U.S. Senate says Trump impeachment trial is constitutional A majority of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to hold a full impeachment trial of former President...

Italy’s 5-Star online ballot to be held after Draghi draws up government agenda: leader to paper ROME (Reuters) - Italy's 5-Star Movement will hold an online ballot of its members to decide whethe...

U.S. safety board cites poor pilot decisions as likely cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash The helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and six other passengers was ...

‘Merciless’ Russia may face new sanctions, EU says BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat warned Moscow on Tuesday it could fac...

Greek premier orders full lockdown in Athens after surge in coronavirus cases ATHENS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday announced a full lock...

Merkel wants German lockdown to continue until March – sources BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to keep restrictions to curb the sp...

UAE’s Hope Probe enters orbit in first Arab Mars mission DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' first mission to Mars reached the red planet and...

U.S. Senate kicks off historic second Trump impeachment trial WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Senate on Tuesday began former President Donald Trump's historic ...

Gazprom pauses gas supply to Russia’s Kaliningrad region Russian gas producer Gazprom has suspended natural gas supplies to the west Russian enclave of...

Malta: ‘Nurses cars are being clamped indiscriminately’ – MUMN The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said that it will not accept that the cars of their members ...

Spain to strengthen support for company solvency soon The Spanish government expects to prepare additional measures to support companies' solvency soon, ...