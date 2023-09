Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police officers carry an activist of the Last Generation climate activism group from a street in Berlin, Germany.

According to the climate activists, they will again start blocking streets at the capital to protest against the government’s lack of plan and what they claim to be a ‘breach of law’ in the climate crisis.

Via EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

