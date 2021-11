Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the local Government of La Palma shows an aerial view of the lava from Cumbre Vieja volcano crossing Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain.

The only crematory on the island is placed in the cemetery where 3,160 people are buried.

Via EPA-EFE/CABILDO DE LA PALMA/TICOMSOLUCIO HANDOUT