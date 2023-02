Reading Time: < 1 minute

Commander of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar (C), tours the 16th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the 7th edition of the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (Navdex) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 20 February 2023.

IDEX is the largest joint defence exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, it is running from 20 until 24 February 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

