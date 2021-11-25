Photo Story: Lighting of Christmas tree in Athens 25th November 202125th November 20211 Min Read HomeNewsEuropeEurope - MediterraneanGreecePhoto Story: Lighting of Christmas tree in Athens Reading Time: < 1 minute People watch the lighting of the Christmas tree at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece. Via EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Greece Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... Photo Story – France Gears Up for Fifth Wave of Covid19￼ Cde25th November 2021 People walk in Place Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 24 November 2021. France gears up for the fifth wave of the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 pandemic. VIA EPA-EFE... Photo Story – Red Wednesday Observed in the Philippines￼ Cde25th November 2021 The Immaculate Conception Cathedral is lit up in red color as Catholic faithful pray outside to mark Red Wednesday in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 November 2021. Red... Photo Story – Covid Memorial Wall in London￼ Cde25th November 2021 A man draws a heart on The National Covid Memorial Wall, a tribute to those who died with Covid-19, in London, Britain, 24 November 2021. VIA EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Greek PM says EU should make COVID booster shot a condition for free travel Cde25th November 2021 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed that the EU’s executive arm make having a booster shot against COVID-19 a condition for some Europeans to travel freely acros... Photo Story: Volcanic eruption in Alotenango, Guatemala Cde25th November 2021 A view of the eruption of the Fuego volcano, captured from the municipality of Alotenango, Guatemala. Via EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde24th November 2021 Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo... Photo Story: The Lausanne Light Festival Cde24th November 2021 People view the light projection of painting of Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh realized by MP Studio in the Saint-Francois Place ahead of the Lausanne Light... Photo Story: Busy meeting for Pope Francis at weekly General Audience in Vatican City Cde24th November 2021 Pope Francis talks to nuns during his weekly General Audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall in Vatican City, 24 November 2021. Via EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI Photo Story: Meeting of Queens Cde24th November 2021 Queen Letizia of Spain (L) and Queen Silvia of Sweden (R) meet at the Royal Stables for the carriage procession to the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, 24 November 2021. ...