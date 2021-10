Reading Time: < 1 minute

‘Little Amal,’ a 3.5-meter-tall puppet representing a young Syrian refugee girl visits St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Britain, 23 October 2021.

Amal arrived in Britain on 19 October 2021 on the last leg of an 8,000-kilometre journey to raise awareness about the plight of young refugees.

The puppet created by the Handspring company travelled from Syria to Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and Britain as part of the art initiative ‘The Walk.

Photo: EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES