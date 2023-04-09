Photo Story: Liverpool prepares to host for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People take photographs in front of a large ‘Liverpool’ sign in Liverpool One, a large upscale shopping district in Liverpool, Britain.

Liverpool is hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine due to ongoing conflict with Russia.

The ESC will take place from 09 to 13 May 2023. Liverpool is a port city in the North West of England which rose to prominence due to its shipping links during the Industrial Revolution.

Liverpool is now a tourist destination, noted for its music, culture and arts venues as well as being home to two Premier League football clubs.

Via EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

