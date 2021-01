Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indian students from Shahzada Nand College wearing traditional Punjabi attire touch up their dresses and jewelry before taking part in an event to celebrate the Lohri festival in Amritsar, India, 13 January 2021.

The event is traditionally celebrated by flying kites and lighting bonfires. Lohri, one of the major festivals of Punjab, marks the culmination of winter and is celebrated annually on 13 January.

EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Like this: Like Loading...