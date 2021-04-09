Photo Story: ‘Lost Golden City’ found in Luxor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A series of photos made available by the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities showing part of the archaeological find, part of the discovery of the ‘Lost Golden City’ in Luxor, Egypt, issued 09 April 2021.

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a 3,000 years old city in Luxor.

A mission under Dr. Zahi Hawass found the remains in excavation works that started in September 2020.

The scientists believe the find dates back to the reign of Amenhotep III, and is thought to be used afterwards by Tutankhamun and Ay.

Via EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN SUPREME COUNCIL OF ANTIQUITIES

