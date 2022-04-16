Photo Story – Macron visits Notre-Dame Cathedral reconstruction

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin (L) leads the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron (C) at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire three years ago, as restoration works continue, in Paris, France, 15 April 2022. On 15 April 2019, the structure and roof of the 850-year-old gothic Notre-Dame Cathedral suffered a devastating fire. Some 500 firefighters managed to prevent the entire cathedral from being reduced to ashes, although its celebrated spire has been destroyed. French President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild the cathedral within five years.