Photo Story: Madame Tussauds gives helping hand to New York restaurant

A wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at a table left empty to comply with COVID-19 social distancing requirements in a dining room at Peter Luger’ Steak House in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA.

The restaurant was provided with several wax figures of famous people by the Madame Tussauds wax museum to help fill tables going unused as a result of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on indoor dining and to draw attention to the fact that as of today restaurants in the city are able to serve at 35% capacity, up from 25%.

A waiter looks at a wax figure of actor Jon Hamm at the bar at Peter Luger’ Steak House in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA.

A waiter stands near wax figures of television personality Al Roker (C) and actor Jon Hamm (L) at Peter Luger’ Steak House in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Via EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

