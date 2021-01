Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos from the municipality of Machico in the eastern of Madeira, that was one of the most affected by the bad weather that hit throughout the archipelago of Madeira, Machico, Madeira Island, Portugal.

Two cars were dragged following the overflow of a watercourse, and a family was evacuated from their home as a precaution.

Via EPA-EFE/HOMEM DE GOUVEIA

