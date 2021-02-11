Photo Story: Madhav Narayan Festival, Nepal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nepalese Hindu devotees worship during the Madhav Narayan festival at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 February 2021.

The Madhav Narayan festival is a full month-long event devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing, and the study of the Swasthani book, which is dedicated to the God Shiva and Goddess Swastania.

A chapter of the story is read each evening by priests or householders to the gathered family.

About 50 married women and dozens of male devotees take a month-long fast for a better life and peace in the country at various temples.

Unmarried women take the fast to attract a suitable husband and married women take the fast in hopes of improving their families’ prosperity.

EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...