Photo Story – Madrid Moon

Photo StoryPhoto Story – Madrid Moon 21st July 202121st July 20211 Min Read Reading Time: < 1 minute The moon shines over the facade of La Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, Spain, 20 July 2021. VIA EPA-EFE/Mariscal Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Photo Story