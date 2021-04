Reading Time: < 1 minute

People visit the audio-visual exhibition ‘A wonderful journey through the Italian Renaissance’, which opened today at the National Centre for the Arts (Cenart), in Mexico City, Mexico.

The exhibition themes the life and work of Italian Renaissance artist Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, known as Raphael.

Via EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Like this: Like Loading...