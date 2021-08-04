Photo Story – Major fire breaks out in Varybobi, Attica

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fireman, standing among beehives, battles to extinguish a wildfire in the area of Varybobi, northeastern suburb of Athens, Greece, 03 August 2021. The wildfire that broke out in a forest in the Varybobi area on August 3rd spread quickly due to the dry conditions, despite the lack of strong winds and the efforts of fire-fighting forces to contain it quickly. There are 350 fire-fighters with 70 vehicles, 10 teams of fire fighters on foot and five helicopters and five aircrafts, including a Beriev 200, deployed to put out the fire. The police have stopped the movement of vehicles on the Tatoiou Road between Kymis Avenue and Erithrea Road, on Erithrea Road between the Varybobi bridge and on Tatoiou from Parnithos Road (Ippokratios Politia).

VIA EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU