Workers clean the 272 steps at the major Hindu temple and tourist attraction Batu Caves Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 06 January 2021.

‘The government is considering opening its border to help boost the tourism sector, we are now working at negotiating with countries such as Singapore, Brunei, Korea, Japan, Taiwan and New Zealand which have been identified as Green Zones’, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri said.

A general view of Lord Murugan’s statue and 272 steps at the major Hindu temple and tourist attraction Batu Caves Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Via EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

