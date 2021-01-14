Photo Story: Malnutrition amid dire humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Yemeni woman takes care of her patient child as he gets medical attention at a hospital in Sana’a, Yemen, on 13 January 2021.

According to reports, the UN and relief groups have warned that the US designation of the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization could have serious impacts on the already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, particularly on the risk of famine, where some 24 million Yemenis – 80 percent of the population, are relying on aid, including over two million children under five years of age suffer from acute malnutrition.

Yemen has been mired in war since the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in late 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in March 2015, claiming the lives of over 233,000 people.

EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Like this: Like Loading...