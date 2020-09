France records significant increase in Covid-19 cases The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France rose by 6,544 over the last 24 hours to giv...

Apple to launch new products on Sept. 15th Apple Inc on Tuesday invited media to a "special event" it is streaming on Sept. 15, with high anti...

Sending porn images to minor via messengers is sexual violence – Italy’s top court rules Sending pornographic images to a minor via WhatsApp can be legitimately prosecuted as sexual viole...

Spain hopes easing of UK quarantine will save Canary Islands winter tourism After a disastrous summer tourism season, Spain is hoping a more flexible British quarantine police...

Japan wants to reach broad agreement on trade with UK this week – govt official Japan wants to reach broad consensus with the United Kingdom on trade this week, a Japanese governm...

Italy adds to European calls for change in Lebanon amid crisis Italy's prime minister said it was time for Lebanon to rebuild trust between the people and its ins...

Spain pushes for EU harmonisation of COVID travel measures, foreign minister says Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday her government was pushing for a Eur...

Race for Abe’s succession starts in Japan As Japan's ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race on Tuesday, frontrunner and chief c...

Talks between Turkey and Greece to avoid military escalation postponed Talks between Turkish and Greek officials at NATO headquarters on how to avoid military escalation ...

Belgium’s government formation talks put on hold as mediators test positive for Covid-19 Belgium's plans to forge a fully fledged government 16 months after an election were put ...

Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya calls for new elections prior to new constitution Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday new elections must be hel...

Russia offers to mediate in any Cyprus-Turkey talks over Med energy exploration Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Cyprus on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to help mediate...

Asia-Pacific countries pledge bold and innovative action for food security and livelihoods Inovation, solidarity, coherence and strong partnership among and within countries of Asia and the ...

Mairead McGuinness set to be appointed Irish EU Commissioner European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will name Mairead McGuinness as the new Irish co...

India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, even ...

Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 8th September August 2020 Updated 1700pm - Newspaper Review Times of Malta says that neighbours of an elderly woman who di...

Russia reports 5,099 new coronavirus cases, 122 deaths Russia reported 5,099 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing its national tally to 1,035,789, th...

UK ramps up no-deal preparations as EU trade talks stall Britain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks by warning the European Union that it was ramping...

Australia evacuates journalists from China amid ‘national security’ probe China correspondents for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the Australian Financial...