Photo Story: Man attacked near synagogue in Hamburg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Candles and flowers in front of the synagogue of Eimsbuettel in Hamburg, Germany, 05 October 2020.

A man attacked a Jewish student outside the synagogue in Hamburg on 04 October. Police have described the attacker as acting ‘extremely confused’.

The 29-year-old victim suffered serious head injuries after the suspect assaulted him with a shovel, German media reported.

The suspect was wearing military clothes reminiscent of the outfit of the neo-Nazi attacker in Halle, the media reported.

The right-wing gunman attacked the synagogue in Halle on Oct. 9 last year and shot two bystanders after failing to enter the building. The suspect Stephan B. confessed to the crime and is standing trial.

Via EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Like this: Like Loading...