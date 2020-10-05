Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Germany, Photo Story

Photo Story: Man attacked near synagogue in Hamburg

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Candles and flowers in front of the synagogue of Eimsbuettel in Hamburg, Germany, 05 October 2020.

A man attacked a Jewish student outside the synagogue in Hamburg on 04 October. Police have described the attacker as acting ‘extremely confused’.

The 29-year-old victim suffered serious head injuries after the suspect assaulted him with a shovel, German media reported.

The suspect was wearing military clothes reminiscent of the outfit of the neo-Nazi attacker in Halle, the media reported.

The right-wing gunman attacked the synagogue in Halle on Oct. 9 last year and shot two bystanders after failing to enter the building. The suspect Stephan B. confessed to the crime and is standing trial.

Via EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN
%d bloggers like this: