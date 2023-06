Reading Time: < 1 minute

TUNIS, June 19 (Reuters) – A man stabbed a policeman on duty outside the Brazilian embassy in Tunis on Monday before police shot the attacker in the leg and arrested him, the Interior Ministry said.

A ministry official said the attacker, 53, was mentally disordered and the stabbing was not being treated as terrorism.

Police officers stand guard outside the Brazilian Embassy after a stabbing incident outside the Brazilian Embassy in Tunis, Tunisia, 19 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

