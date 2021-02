Gazprom pauses gas supply to Russia’s Kaliningrad region Russian gas producer Gazprom has suspended natural gas supplies to the west Russian enclave of...

Malta: ‘Nurses cars are being clamped indiscriminately’ – MUMN The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said that it will not accept that the cars of their members ...

Spain to strengthen support for company solvency soon The Spanish government expects to prepare additional measures to support companies' solvency soon, ...

India to be biggest driver of global energy demand growth in next two decades -IEA NEW DELHI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - India will be the main driver of rising demand for energy over the nex...

More restrictions expected as Greek PM to address nation over COVID-19 surge ATHENS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will make a televised address to...

Myanmar police fire to disperse protest, four hurt, one critical Feb 9 (Reuters) - Police and protesters clashed in Myanmar on Tuesday, with injuries on both sides ...

Berlusconi confirms his party will back a Draghi govt ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday confirmed his ce...

France was right to decide against new national lockdown – health minister Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the COVID-19 situation was currently stable in F...

Malta: Private cars make three-fourths of all vehicles The number of registered cars reached a record of 400,586 in the third quarter 2020. Figures by the ...

Russia says Moscow views Navalny’s allies as NATO agents Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Moscow viewed members of jailed Kremlin critic Alexe...

Italy to vaccinate at least 10 million people per month from Easter Italy should be able to vaccinate at least 10 million people per month from Easter, Medicines Agenc...

The queen’s gambit — new evidence shows how Her Majesty wields influence on legislation We all know the queen can’t refuse assent to a bill just because she doesn’t like it. But can she s...

Hungary to start vaccinations with Russian COVID-19 shot BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hungary will start vaccinating people suffering no chronic diseases wit...

Draghi wants one-month school extension to recuperate lost days Education and schooling have been identified as one of Mario Draghi's - the man called to take resp...

Luxembourg refutes tax haven claims The Luxembourg government has strongly rebutted recent articles published in the international pres...

Italy’s Berlusconi says Europe will like League decision to back Draghi govt The decision by Italy's far-right League party to back the government that former ECB head Mario Dr...

Number of newborns in China drops 15% in 2020 as coronavirus weighs The number of newborns in China plummeted 15% in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministr...

Myanmar coup opponents defy bans and water cannons to extend protests Myanmar protesters opposed to last week's military coup defied road blocks and bans on large gather...

U.S. DOJ to ask 56 Trump-appointed attorneys to resign The U.S. Department of Justice, as soon as Tuesday, is expected to ask 56 attorneys appointed by fo...