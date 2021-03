Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian people watch an effigy of Lady Maslenitsa burn during the Maslenitsa (Shrovetide) festival in the town of Suzdal, Russia, 13 March 2021. The Maslenitsa festival, which originates from Slavic mythology, takes place this year from 08 March to 14 March 2021. It is usually celebrated in the last week before the Great Lent.

EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

