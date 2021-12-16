Photo Story: Mattarella meets Pope for last time as Italian president

President Sergio Mattarella went to the Vatican on Thursday to meet Pope Francis for the last time as Italy’s head of State.
Mattarella’s seven-year term as president ends early in February.
The 80-year-old first met the Argentine pontiff as president in the Vatican on April 18, 2015.
They have met several times since, including during a visit paid by the pope to the presidential palace in Rome, the Quirinal Palace, in May 2017.
Mattarella also took part in many events chaired by Francis, who turns 85 on Friday.
