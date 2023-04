Reading Time: < 1 minute

Latin clergymen take part in the procession of the Holy Thursday, during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week, next to the tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem, 06 April 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

