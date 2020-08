Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos from the exhibition ‘Meet the Masters’, a digital art expo the three great masters of Flemish painting Jan Van Eyck, Pieter Paul Rubens and Pieter Bruegel, at Dynasty Palace in Brussels, Belgium.

The video mapping techniques and 360-degree projections exhibition opened its door to public on 27 August.

Via EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

