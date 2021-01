Reading Time: < 1 minute

Flowers and signs are placed at a memorial for murdered US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, around the Peace Monument near the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 11 January 2021.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi plans to introduce articles of impeachment against US President Donald J. Trump for incitement of insurrection following the attack on the Capitol last week as lawmakers worked to certify Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

