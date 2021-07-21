Photo Story – Memorial for soldiers killed in the Cyprus 1974 Turkish invasion

A woman attends a memorial service for the soldiers who lost their lives fighting in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, held annually at the Tymvos Makedonitissa military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus, 20 July 2021. The year 2021 marks the 47th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974. Cyprus has been split since July 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the northern third of the island in response to a Greek-inspired coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece. The July invasion resulted in some three percent of the Island being captured by Turkish forces before a ceasefire was announced, while some 40 percent of the Island was occupied in the second Turkish invasion in August 1974.
VIA EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU