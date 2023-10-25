Photo Story: Memorial to children kidnapped by Hamas, in Tel Aviv

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man looks at teddy bears carrying the names and pictures of Israeli minors held hostage by Hamas in Gaza displayed at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 25 October 2023.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), more than 200 people, both Israelis and foreign nationals, were taken hostage by Hamas on 07 October, when the militant group launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Two hostages had been released on late 21 October and two more on 23 October.

Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

