Photo Story: Men in Black group organizes night demonstration in Copenhagen

An effigy representing Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen with a sign around her neck reading ‘She must be put down’ is pictured before being set alight during a demonstration organized by a group calling itself ‘Men in Black’, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 January 2021 (issued 24 January 2021).

The burning of the effigy provoked indignation among several Danish politicians, local media reported. Protesters took to the streets of the Danish capital against pandemic restrictions as well as against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations.

