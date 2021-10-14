Photo Story: Merkel awarded Carlos V European Award

Reading Time: < 1 minute

epa09523154 King Felipe VI of Spain (2L) hands in the Carlos V European Award to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2R) next to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L), and Extremadrua’s regional President, Guillermo Fernandez Vara (R), during a ceremony held at the Monastery in Cuacos de Yuste, Spain.

Merkel received the Charles V European Award for her dedication and contribution to a better knowledge and dissemination of the cultural, scientific and historical values of Europe.

Europe can only contend with the rise of China if it speaks with one voice, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, calling for more unity across the continent.

“How we deal with the rise of China as an economic, political and military power … depends very much on whether Europe really speaks with one voice,” Merkel said in Spain after receiving the Carlos V prize.

“Europe is only as strong as it is united,” she said.

Via EPA-EFE/Ballesteros