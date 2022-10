Reading Time: < 1 minute

A painted skull in a miner’s helmet is displayed at the exhibition ‘Pain in the Earth’ in memory of the deaths of miners, at the Museum of Memory and Tolerance in Mexico City, Mexico.

In advance of the Day of the Dead celebration, the museum mounted an altar for miners who have died in mining accidents in the country.

Via EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first