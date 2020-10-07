Photo Story: Microsoft ‘Startup’ project in Taiwan benefits global firms

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ken Sun, General Manager of Microsoft Taiwan, speaks at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 06 October 2020.

At the news conference, Sun announced that Microsoft Taiwan’s ‘Microsoft For Startups’ project has benefited many Taiwan and foreign B2B start-up companies.

‘Since the project was launched last year, there are already more than 140 national startup teams using Microsoft technology and resources to link up global enterprises, creating sales opportunities worth one billion US dollars for global start-up firms,’ he said.

A manufacturer displays a digital pay service gear made with Microsoft’s Cloud at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan.

Via EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Like this: Like Loading...