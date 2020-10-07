Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Corporate Dispatch, Photo Story, Taiwan

Photo Story: Microsoft ‘Startup’ project in Taiwan benefits global firms

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ken Sun, General Manager of Microsoft Taiwan, speaks at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 06 October 2020.

 At the news conference, Sun announced that Microsoft Taiwan’s ‘Microsoft For Startups’ project has benefited many Taiwan and foreign B2B start-up companies.

‘Since the project was launched last year, there are already more than 140 national startup teams using Microsoft technology and resources to link up global enterprises, creating sales opportunities worth one billion US dollars for global start-up firms,’ he said.

A manufacturer displays a digital pay service gear made with Microsoft’s Cloud at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan.

Via EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG
%d bloggers like this: