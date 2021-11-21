Preloader

Photo Story – Middle East Mourning

Palestinians relatives of Isra Ekhzemiya mourn during her funeral at Qabatya village near the West Bank City of Jenin, 20 November 2021. According to medical sources, Isra was killed on 30 September by Israeli soldiers after she carried out stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

