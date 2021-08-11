Photo Story – Migrant workers struggle amid coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Migrant workers take rest in a wholsale vegetable market in Kolkata, Eastern India, 11 August 2021. Most of the laborers in the different market places and railway stations of Kolkata come from neighbouring states of Bengal. Migrant laborers battle an economic crisis during Covid-19 restrictions in Kolkata, struggling with their daily needs. The Covid-induced lockdown has impacted the economically poor section extremely, rendering many unemployed. Migrant workers are facing issues related to transportation, healthcare and basic facilities to secure their safety and hygiene. A large number of workers went back to their home in 2020 after the first phase of lockdown and now come back to their workplace gradually.

VIA EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY