Police officers on the quay of the port wait for the boat containing the bodies of 8 migrants in Lampedusa, Sicily, Italy, 03 February 2023.

The Italian Coast Guard patrol boat rescued the boat, with dozens of North Africans on board and also the bodies.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Concetta Rizzo

