Haitian migrants demonstrate in front of the facilities of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (Comar), in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, 23 August 2021. Hundreds of Haitian migrants who have been stranded for months in the Mexican city of Tapachula, in the southeastern state of Chiapas, protested before the authorities to demand that the procedures be expedited to obtain the documentation to settle in other cities.

VIA EPA-EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco