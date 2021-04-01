Photo Story – Military conscription draft day in Bangkok

A Thai man has his chest measured by an army personnel during a military conscription in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 April 2021. The Royal Thai Armed Forces launched their annual military conscription draft day, searching for healthy men of fighting age from 21 years old and above, while transgender women who have bodies not consistent with their birth sex and have undergone breast augmentation surgery and full gender reassignment operations are exempted from military service.
VIA EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT