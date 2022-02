Reading Time: < 1 minute

Zeudi Di Palma poses with the sash of Miss Italia in front of the ‘Sails’ of the Scampia district where she lives in Naples, Italy. Scampia, a suburb of Naples has big problems with crime and poverty.

The twenty-year-old Neapolitan, a sociology student, model and fitness enthusiast, has been crowned Miss Italia during the beaty contest final in Venice on 13 February 2022.

Photo – EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO