Photo Story: Money Heist-inspired cafe in Peshawar, Pakistan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Bella Ciao Cafe staff, dressed up in the iconic red jumpsuit and Savlador Dali mask worn by the robbers in the Netflix series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), works at the cafe in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Money Heist-inspired Bella Ciao Cafe in Pakistan’s mostly conservative Peshawar city has become a popular attraction, offering entertainment experience with the series’ themed atmosphere and food items named after its characters.

The melody from Bella Ciao, an old folk song dedicated to the Italian partisans’ resistance against Nazism and fascism, was revived in the popular Netflix Spanish series in 2017.

Photo: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB 2070

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first